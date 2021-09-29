Spain Refuses To Sell Algerian Gas To Morocco

A Spanish government source said that Madrid excludes the sale of Algerian gas to Morocco by reversing the flow of gas in the Maghreb-Europe pipeline and making it from north to south, and this is for two main reasons.

The Spanish government source told the Spanish newspaper, “Thinco Dias”, who preferred not to be identified, that Morocco asked Spain to return to an old project, which is to reverse the flow of gas through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline, to supply it with the natural gas it needs to generate electric power, after Algeria stopped supplying Spain with gas through this pipeline as of October 31, and Morocco will then import gas from Spain.

According to the same source, Morocco asked Spain to reverse the flow of gas in the Maghreb-Europe pipeline, and make it from north to south, in light of the lack of available alternatives to Algerian gas at the onset of winter, but Spain refused this for technical and strategic reasons.

The same source pointed out that Madrid, faced with fears of disruptions in the supply of gas during the winter season, in light of high demand and inflamed prices, rejected the Moroccan request and ruled out resorting to this option, especially since winter is approaching.

Also, resorting to this option, according to the same sources, requires a lot of time and financial investments, depending on the amount of gas flowing and royalties related to transit rights, noting that “Naturgy” and “Galp” of Portugal raised their stakes in the Medgas pipeline in anticipation of high demand during the winter season.

In the same context, on Thursday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will be on an official working visit to Algeria, with the main objective of discussions being the gas file and the supply of Spain with this vital substance, after the authorities decided to stop exports through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline passing through Moroccan territory.

A source in Sonatrach had confirmed to “Echorouk” a few days ago that Morocco’s purchase of Algerian gas through Spain, by reversing the flow of gas through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline, is not possible, given that the process requires a lot of time and heavy financial investments.