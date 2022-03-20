Spain Sympathizes With Algeria After Sanchez’s Shameful Exit Over Occupied Western Sahara

Spanish Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said that her country’s relationship with Algeria will remain strong, as a “strategic and reliable” partner, despite the change in Madrid’s position on the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.

This came in a statement by the Spanish official to the local newspaper “La Razon”, when she answered a question about the consequences of the new Spanish position on the relations between Madrid and Algeria.

“The foreign minister maintains smooth communication with Algeria. It is a strategic, reliable and friendly partner of Spain,” Rodriguez said. “We maintain a strong relationship (with Algeria). This is necessary in the conditions of instability that the world knows because of Putin’s war. Because this relationship must enhance our understanding of the gas pipeline”.

Algeria decided to recall its ambassador to Madrid, Saturday, for consultations, with immediate effect, following statements issued by the highest Spanish authorities that constitute a “surprising shift” in its position regarding the Western Sahara file, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad.

The source explained that “the Algerian authorities, which were astonished by the statements issued by the highest Spanish authorities regarding the Western Sahara file, and were surprised by this sudden shift in the position of the former managing force of Western Sahara, and thereby decided to recall its ambassador to Madrid for consultations with immediate effect”.

The Sahrawi government condemned the position of its Spanish counterpart and said, “With a lot of surprise, the government of the Sahrawi Republic and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Seguia El-Hamra and Oued Eddahab have seen the content of the two statements issued by the Moroccan occupier and the government of the Spanish directorate force,” and stressed that “the position expressed by the Spanish government is absolutely in contradiction with International legitimacy,” noting that “the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the International Court of Justice, the European Court of Justice and all regional and continental organizations do not, and all of them, recognize any sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara.”

The Saharawi government’s statement held Spain and France, as two former colonial powers, responsible for “defending the recognized international borders” between Western Sahara and its “three neighbors, Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania,” and called on the political forces in Madrid to “pressure the Spanish government so as to correct this fatal mistake “.