Spanish Newspaper: President Tebboune Restored Algeria’s Prestige

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune restored Algeria’s prestige and reputation on the international scene and brought it back to the classic positions it had always adopted, the Spanish newspaper “Ecsaharaui” said.

The newspaper said in a report titled “The Return of Algeria’s Reputation” that everyone knows that Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt have to some extent neglected their role within the African Organization in recent years, allowing Morocco, for example, to grant the observer status to the Zionist entity within the African Union in a manoeuvre with the Head of the Union Commission, Moussa Faki.

“The plan of the Moroccan Foreign Minister and Moussa Faki did not succeed because Algeria exercised its weight and influence within the organization, and in cooperation with other important actors within the African Union, such as South Africa, and suspended Israel’s membership in the union”, it explained.

“The recent African Union summit left a clear and strong message directed in particular to some countries proving that Algeria has returned to the African and international scene”.

“At present, all Western investors are interested in investing in Algeria, as they are keen to court the Algerian state, to obtain privileges to exploit some promising sectors of the economy, according to many economic analysts, Algeria is among the five most attractive countries for investments”.

The Spanish newspaper concluded its report by saying: “We add to all this the important economic reforms that are undertaken by the Algerian government, which intend to focus on a more efficient and equitable redistribution of the country’s wealth among Algerians.”