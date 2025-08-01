Spanish Party: Morocco Uses Irregular Migrants For Political Blackmail

The Spanish Vox party accused Morocco of using migration as a political bargaining card by “turning a blind eye” to illegal migrants, allowing hundreds of minors to gather at the border to swim across, and obstructing their expulsion.

Following the increased migration pressure in Ceuta, on the Spanish enclave’s borders, Juan Sergio Redondo, the party’s president in the city, warned in a statement that “this is due to Morocco’s implementation of its roadmap with impunity and its continued disregard for border and maritime control.”

He emphasised that “this situation is not spontaneous, but rather the result of the usual passivity of the Moroccan authorities, which have allowed dozens of minors to gather in the Tarajal area over the past few days without deploying any kind of containment or monitoring mechanism.”

The spokesperson noted that “it is important to emphasise that Morocco is fully aware that Ceuta is under pressure,” yet it “insists on increasing the pressure, ignoring its obligations to control the border and even allowing uncontrolled flows of minors leaving various Moroccan cities inland towards the Ceuta border, roaming throughout the country with complete impunity.”

He emphasised that all of this is happening “without the Moroccan authorities making any significant effort to prevent it, thus violating their obligations to protect minors.”

He added that the Vox party has repeatedly warned that this situation “is not a coincidence or a seasonal phenomenon, but rather a carefully considered strategy by Moroccans aimed at pressurising the Spanish state.”

In light of this situation, the Spanish party official stressed the need to “urgently reform national legislation to allow for more flexible procedures for the return of these minors to Morocco, which must protect them as Moroccan citizens under the age of 18.”

He also emphasised that “no matter how hard the Spanish authorities try to limit this problem to a purely migration issue and grant Morocco the status of a valid interlocutor or reliable partner in resolving it, the problem will continue to escalate indefinitely.”