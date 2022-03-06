-- -- -- / -- -- --
Sporting CP All-TIME Top Goalscorers: Islam Slimani Ranks Fourth

Salim.A / English version: Dalila Henache
  
  
The Algerian international, Islam Slimani, ranks fourth in the Sporting CP All-Time Top Goalscorers with 60 goals.

Thanks to the double he scored against Arouca on Saturday night, Islam Slimani surpassed the Brazilian retired footballer Jardel who scored 59 goals and left Sporting CP in 2003 at age 29.

If the Algerian international, Islam Slimani continues his good performance with the Portuguese club, he would be able to rank third in his club’s All-Time Top Goalscorers, which is occupied by the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes with 63 goals.

Slimani managed to reach his 60th goal with Sporting CP, during his participation in 118 matches, whether in the first period (2013-2016) or the second period, after returning to the club last January from the French club Lyon.

