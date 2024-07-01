Sudan Will not be secured if we continue to speak through guns

Since October7, we directed our focus as writers and viewers towards the Palestinians, highlighting the massacres and killings against our brothers and sisters. However, there are others who are also suffering and calling for internal peace to breathe a sigh of relief and return to the lives they once led before the war between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hemedti. This conflict has, unfortunately, caused significant loss of life and property among Sudanese who have fled to neighboring countries to save their families.

People like Bajali, who left Khartoum for Egypt, which shares a 1,200 km border with Sudan, face immense difficulties. According to Bajali, seeking refuge in Egypt without money or relatives is incredibly challenging given the circumstances Egypt is experiencing. Others have fled to Chad, 1,403 km away from Sudan. However, the conditions for Sudanese refugees in Chad are dire, where disease, famine, and epidemics threaten the Chadian people.

Actually, the situation in Sudan does not differ from that in Palestine, Syria, and Iraq; the suffering is equally profound, particularly among citizens. The only disparity might be the identity of the oppressor and the nature and causes of the conflict. In Sudan, the conflict is internal, driven by external agendas aiming to destabilize and devastate this resource-rich country, known for its livestock and agricultural wealth. These efforts have indeed achieved

their objective and caused famine across the Arab world. Unlike Sudan, Palestine shares a common adversary with the Arab nation: Israel, which continues its barbaric aggression led by Netanyahu with the support of Biden, targeting the Zionist enemy.

Last but not least, we invite all the disputing parties to reason and sit around the table to end this conflict and unite to strengthen the home front, establishing a new Sudan free from strife and narrow interests. For the interest of the state, the situation is dire and critical, considering also the Sudanese who yearn for peace and tranquility; they want to return home and reunite with their loved ones whom they left behind. Achieving this is not an impossible dream; it requires wisdom, restraint, and unwavering determination. Sudan will not be secured if we continue to speak through guns.