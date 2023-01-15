Tahkout Family’s Corruption Trial: State Public Treasury Demanded Compensation Worth DZD 5000B

The Public Prosecutor at the Economic and Financial Penal Pole sought, on Sunday, the imposition of the harshest penalties against the family of businessman Mahieddine Tahkout, as he demanded the conviction of the director of the “CIMA Motors” company, Rachid Tahkout, to 15 years in prison, compared to 12 years in prison for each of the two sons of Mahieddine Tahkout, “Bilal and Ali” and his brothers “Nacer, Hamid, Youcef and Ibrahim”, with an effective financial fine of DZD 8 million for each of them, and the confiscation of all funds, real estate, and bank accounts seized and not seized and mentioned in the seizure minutes issued by the investigating judge and not mentioned, whether they are in the name of the accused or moved to others, while the public treasury demanded compensation of DZD 5000 billion.



In addition to that, the penalties demanded by the representative of the public right against the rest of the defendants, who are workers and employees of the “Sema Motors” company and private individuals, as well as employees, ranged between 5, 7, 8, and 10 years in prison, with a petition for the conviction of the defendants who are in escape called “F.M”, “R.K”, “B.H”, “D.A”, “Ch. Y”, with a penalty of 15 years in prison and an 8 million DZD fine, with support for issuing an international arrest warrant against them.



For its part, the public treasury demanded that the Tahkout family compensate it with DZD 5000 billion in solidarity, while it sought compensation of DZD 1 million by each accused who is facing a follow-up in the case.



In the case file, 55 accused, who are members of the Tahkout family and officials in their companies, were prosecuted before the third branch of the Sidi M’hamed economic and financial penal pole in Algiers, from last Tuesday, and the trial continued, Sunday, for the third day in a row, after they were faced with heavy charges included in the Anti-Corruption and Prevention Law 01 / 06 ranging between the money laundering by concealing property and proceeds obtained from corruption crimes, as well as obstructing the good course of justice by giving false testimony in corruption crimes and obstructing the progress of ongoing investigations regarding them, in addition to influencing and exerting pressure on judicial administrators appointed by justice.

