Tartag, Azzouz And 4 Officers Before Military Court This Thursday

Attention will be riveted onto the Military Court in the first regional district of Blida, this Thursday, where the trial of the former head of the Intelligence and Security Administration, Bachir Tartag, the Deputy Director of Internal Security, “B. Azzouz” and 3 other army officers, will witness the abuse and disrespect of the legal process, while a trial has been scheduled. Major General Charif Zerad, Head of the Employment and Preparation Department at the Ministry of National Defense, previously on March 21st will also be on trial.

In the details of the case that “Echorouk” possesses, the court judge decided to proceed with the trial session of the defendants in the file of “bribery and fraud in the 2017 legislative elections,” by hearing the alleged daughter of the late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Nechnache Zoulikha, called “Madame Maya,” and they are, respectively, General Bachir Tartag, “B. Azzouz”, two security officers with the rank of colonel, in addition to an officer with the rank of major, while the name of the brother of the former president, Said Bouteflika, was mentioned as a witness in the Al-Hal case.

Heavy charges were brought against those concerned, related to abuse of office and violation of the legal procedures to be followed in investigations, as the facts relate to the circumstances of non-respect of the legal path in force by the judicial police in conducting investigations and transferring them to the Public Prosecutor of the regionally competent military court.

The military investigative judge had decided at the beginning of 2021 to include the case of “bribery and fraud in the 2017 legislative elections”, with the case of “Zoulikha Nechnache”, called “Madame Maya”, the fake daughter of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in one file.

Bachir Tartag will be facing the facts related to the legislative elections of 2017, which began when Parliamentarian Bahaa El-Din Tliba filed a complaint with the services of the Tartag district, confirming that he met Iskandar Ould Abbas, the son of the former Secretary-General of FLN Party at the time, where he gave him his number, and told him that he collects The money for the May 2017 legislation, as he was asked for 7 billion centimes to top the electoral list for Annaba.

However, Tliba contacted the Director of Intelligence, Bachir Tartag, who set an appointment for him and informed him of the facts, details and extortion he was subjected to, and explained that he told him literally “the fate of the People’s National Assembly, is at stake and in danger.” He asked him to include him in the plan to overthrow them until they were caught red-handed.

On this basis, the Judicial Police Department of the Military Security, under the supervision of two officers from the Military Security with the rank of colonel, raided the residence of Iskandar Ould Abbas, who was arrested in flagrante delicto while receiving a bribe.

The amount of extortion proceeds and bribes to enter the 2017 legislative polls and gain the position of “leader of the list” of the National Liberation Front.

However, the file was closed in less than 48 hours. After the arrest of “Iskander Abbas”, the latter’s father, the former Minister of Solidarity and the Family, Djamel Ould Abbas, called the brother and advisor of former President Said Bouteflika, who intervened with General Bachir Tartag to release him.

As for the second facts, they relate to a breach of the legal procedures to be followed in investigations pertaining to the circumstances under which the money was recovered during the inspections of the “Madam Maya” house, a case that dates back to 2017, when a sum of money estimated at 95 million dinars and 17 kilograms of gold was seized in Moretti’s residence in the Pines Club, west of the capital, after which an order was immediately issued to stop the investigation into the case, before it began again in mid-2019.

In addition, the military court of Blida has scheduled the trial of Major General Cherif Zerad, head of the Department of Employment and Preparation of the Armed Forces, on March 21, as the former major general is being pursued on charges of abusing his position.