Tebboune Calls on Libyans to Prioritise Their Country’s Interests

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, called on the Libyan people, in his address on Monday at the opening of the Meeting of the High-Level Committee of the African Union (AU) on Libya held in Brazzaville, Congo, to prioritise their country’s best interests and aspire to build a safe and stable Libya.

In the same address, read on his behalf by Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed the necessity to end any form of foreign military presence in Libya, particularly concerning the withdrawal of all mercenaries without exception.

He affirmed that “the use of force in Libya will only exacerbate the crisis and will jeopardize the future of the Libyan people. which will thus be deprived of its right to stability, security and prosperity, and will lead to the deterioration of the situation in this region, burdened more than any other by the deleterious effects of instability and political division in this country, which has unwillingly become a den of armed militias, terrorist groups, criminal and drug trafficking networks and a passage for illegal migration”.

President Tebboune reiterated Algeria’s rejection of any interference in the Libyan decision, called for preserving the national sovereignty of this brotherly country and expressed Algeria’s complete support for the reconciliation project and will spare no effort to contribute effectively to the success of this endeavour.

He once again called on all foreign parties concerned by the Libyan question to adhere to this constructive process and to commit to respecting the sovereignty of Libya, its territorial unity and the independence of its decision, maintaining that the definitive settlement of the Libyan crisis can only be achieved through a process which enshrines the principle of national sovereignty and in which the Libyan brothers take matters into their own hands, but also a process which preserves their authentic right to management and exploitation of the wealth of their country capable of guaranteeing their stability, development and prosperity.

“Libyans are free to choose their representatives away from external pressures or interference and dictates”, Tebboune said, indicating that this will only be achieved through organizing elections as the only solution for the problem of legitimacy in Libya.

Tebboune also called for an end to all forms of military presence in Libya and the withdrawal of all mercenaries, regardless of their origins, confirming that the use of force would only lead to the continuation of the crisis and expose the Libyan people to dangers.