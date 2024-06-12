The early legislative elections in France mobilize the Muslim community

The results of the European Parliamentary elections, which took place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, and which were won by the far-right National Rally party, caused a state of alert among the Muslim community in France, which seemed to sense the magnitude of the danger and began to mobilize in order to stand up to this. The movement during the early -legislative elections called for by French President Emmanuel Macron on the 30th of this month.

While hostility to the Muslim community in France, especially the Algerian one, is escalating by the leaders and symbols of Le Pen’s party, who have begun sending messages to the targeted parties, the other party, represented by the Algerian community, has begun to prepare for the legislative election expected at the end of this month, by mobilizing recruitment to defeat their lurking opponent.

In anticipation of this, the Dean of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Shamseddine Hafiz, in his weekly article on the mosque’s Twitter account previously and currently on the “X” platform, came out with strong warnings to the members of the Algerian community and Muslims in general in France, calling on them directly and without ambiguity to block the road to The far-right National Rally party, in the pre-legislative elections, which will be held about three weeks from now.

Shamseddine Hafiz wrote: “..As I assume my role as an active element in civil society, I make an official appeal to all the mosques affiliated with the Grand Mosque Union in Paris and outside it, that believers must be made aware of the imminent dangers that await our nation and encourage those who have resorted to abstaining from voting to do so.” They play an active role in choosing the society they want for tomorrow: a fraternal, equal and merciful society for all its children.”

Although the Muslim communities in France are approximately in their fourth generation, and have become French like other people in France, Marine Le Pen’s party still views the members of this community as second-class French citizens, and does not hesitate to demand their deportation, with or without cause.

In the opinion of the Dean of the Paris grand Mosque, “Places of worship have always been bastions of contemplation, wisdom and moral guidance. Today, more than ever, they must mobilize to remind all believers of the importance of their voice and civic commitment. Neutrality in these critical times is not an option; it is our duty to contribute to Building a society in which every individual, regardless of his faith, origin or social status, can live in dignity and peace.”

Last April, Shamseddine Hafiz gathered many prominent figures in the Muslim community of Algerian origins for a dinner, and the discussion was primarily political. He soon afterwards warned of the dangers of the extreme right taking control of the reins of power in Paris, in an article. However, this did not prevent disaster from occurring on the ninth of this month, when the former National Front party controlled the majority of seats.

However, the warning this time was more severe, evoking the dangers of the extreme right taking control of the government that manages the daily affairs of the French. He therefore urged “imams and religious leaders to use their pulpit to raise the level of awareness,” and called on them to “explain to the believers that abstention is not neutrality, but rather a concession to… “Their power and responsibility, and their inaction could ultimately allow the forces of division and hatred to seize control of the heart of our republic.”

The defeat of Marine Le Pen’s party, which is charged with hatred towards Muslims, will not be achieved “except through active and informed participation,” and this requires, in the words of Shamseddine Hafiz, “that our mosques become centers of peaceful resistance against all forms of extremism and discrimination, by encouraging dialogue, solidarity, and citizen participation.”