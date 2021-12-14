The File Of Corrupt, Imprisoned Officials’ Sons Referred To Trial

The investigating judge referred, Tuesday, the file of the former Minister of Housing, Abdelwahid Temmar, and those with him to the scheduling section, to the programming of the trial, which will reveal the method which he applied in the “systematic looting” of industrial, agricultural and tourist real estate at the level of Mostaganem (western Algeria) to grant it to the 40 children of officials and officers who were placed in civil and military prisons.

The defendants in the case are prosecuted with serious facts, as they were charged with 10 heavy misdemeanours included in the Anti-Corruption and Prevention Law 01/06, relating to forgery in public documents by making a change in the document, waste and illegal use of public funds entrusted to an employee under position, granting unjustified privileges for others in violation of legislative and regulatory provisions, abuse of influence, abuse of position, change of the agricultural character of land classified as agricultural, prejudice to national property and the natural character of the coast.

Investigations into the case revealed that the former minister, Abdelwahid Temmar, is suspected of being involved in granting industrial, tourist and agricultural real estate in the state of Mostaganem, after waiving it in symbolic dinars for the benefit of 40 investors, including businessmen, sons of officials and officers who are prosecuted in corruption cases.

Investigations also showed that many projects that were granted based on investment in the region have not yet taken off, which confirms that the concessions and loans granted in this context have gone to waste.