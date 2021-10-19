The French Accuse Algeria Of Interfering In Their Domestic Affairs!

The sensational statements made by the Algerian ambassador to France, Mohamed Antar Daoud, regarding the political role of the national community members settled abroad, did not pass without reversals on the French side.

The Algerian ambassador in Paris, who was summoned by the President of the Republic for consultations, in response to the recent unacceptable provocations of French President Emmanuel Macron, had called on the Algerian community residing in France to play its role as it should, not only in the national political scene, but also at the French level as part of a society of this country.

“It is unacceptable that Algeria, which has the largest foreign community in France and 18 consulates, cannot take the reins in order to get involved not only in Algerian politics, but also at the level of French politics.

The statements of the Algerian diplomat were present on the French TV channel “C News” through the “Soir Info” program, which is moderated by journalist, Julien Pasquet, and his four guests agreed that what Ambassador Mohamed Antar Daoud stated, “is an unacceptable interference in French domestic affairs”, as they put it.

This is an incident considered the first of its kind, because it was Algeria that used to accuse Paris of interfering in its internal affairs.

For the first time, a high official in the Algerian state issued a public statement calling on Algerians residing in France who hold the nationality of this country, to exercise their political rights guaranteed by the constitution of the former colony, as French citizens, but the requirement was in force earlier, in the era of Algerian friendship in Europe, which disappeared at the end of the eighties of the last century.

The French side understood the statements of the Algerian ambassador summoned from Paris, according to what was circulated in the aforementioned program, as a reference to the Algerian community residing in France, to punish the French political parties that attack Algeria.

The most prominent political opponent of the Algerian state remains at the present time, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the expected candidate for the upcoming French presidential elections, and therefore he is considered the first target of Mohamed Antar Daoud’s statements, without forgetting the other traditional opponents, led by Marine Le Pen, the likely candidate for “The National Front”, and from the right and the extreme right.

France conceals the real numbers of the Algerian community members, and usually presents inaccurate numbers with the aim of dwarfing the Algerian presence in France and limiting its political influence, especially during crucial electoral dates.

In the latest report issued by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies “ENC” dating back to 2015, 5.5 million Algerians residing in France were counted, including about half a million in the French capital Paris alone, which places the Algerian community among the first among its counterparts in the former colony.

The organization of the Algerian community in light of this huge number, in one electoral bloc, would make it able to turn the political scales in France, and then punish the candidate, Emmanuel Macron, by voting against him, and removing him from the helm of the Elysée.

The statements of the Algerian diplomat indicate that there is an official trend towards directing the Algerian community to vote for another candidate in the French presidential elections expected in the spring of next year, who does not deal a blow to Algerian interests and does not adopt a provocative rhetoric towards the Algerians, as was demonstrated by Macron in the last year of his presidential term, when he had visited Algeria as a candidate in 2017, and won then its support when he was a “friend,” as Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra said at the time.