The French Consul Justifies The Granting Of Shorter Visas To Algerians!

The French Consul General in Algeria has provided a number of clarifications regarding the granting of visas and the methods of filing appeals that allow the file to be re-examined after its rejection, as well as the reasons for granting a visa for a shorter period compared to previous ones.

Consul Bruno Clarke explained in a series of videos published on the official website of the French Consulate General in Algeria that when a visa file is rejected, the file holder receives a written notification explaining the ways and means of appealing this rejection.

The French diplomat added that his country is among the few countries that allow an appeal against the decision to refuse a visa, noting that the appeal submitted does not consist of reconstructing the file that was previously submitted, but rather the holder must submit additional documents and elements that strengthen the file, such as a letter including explanations on the subject of travel to France or additional certificates for participation in a test or an exhibition, etc.

The French consul gave details about the reduction of the period of validity of visas, even though the period of validity of the previous visa was longer. This is a question often raised by Algerians who have submitted files to obtain a French visa.

In this regard, Bruno Clarke, in response to a question regarding the granting of a visa for a period of 3 months, while the same beneficiary had been granted a visa 5 years earlier, explained that the situation had changed about two years ago, indicating that the consulate was currently restricted by new rules imposed by the European Schengen system. which provides for the issuance of visas with staggered validity periods.

The French diplomat explained that the new rules require starting with granting visas for short periods until reaching visas for longer periods that end with obtaining a visa for two years. In this regard, he said, “These are the rules currently imposed on us by the Schengen system.

He added: “I point out once again that obtaining a visa in the past does not guarantee obtaining a visa again,” that is, after submitting a new file, explaining that the matter is in fact related to the personal status of the file holder, since the visa is granted based on the current status of the applicant.