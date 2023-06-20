The Makhzen Claims Mobilizing Support for Palestine’s UN Empowerment

After the series of betrayals committed by Morocco’s Makhzen against Palestine and Jerusalem, during normalization that it started with the Zionist entity, which exposed its plan to the internal public opinion, and isolated it within the Arab world, it was guided to a step through which it tries to “cover its shame”, through a vague move it called “Mobilizing support for Palestine to enable it to become a permanent member of the United Nations.

The Makhzen claimed that its ambassador to Palestine, Abderrahim Meziane, held a meeting with Ahmad al-Tamimi, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, to discuss preparations for the “For Palestine” campaign’s conference to be held in Casablanca next month.

The Kingdom of Morocco, immersed in normalization, claims that its initiative “aims to ask the participants in the conference to pressurize their governments, which have not yet recognized Palestine, to recognize the State of Palestine in the United Nations, especially from the African continent.”

As usual, King Mohammed VI – who has been absent from his throne for months – was interjected in his capacity as “Prince of the Faithful” and “Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee” to promote this scheme, despite the agreement that Mohammed VI is one of the conspirators against the Palestinian cause and that he “failed Jerusalem”, even before he signed the normalization agreement with the Zionists.

What is remarkable about Morocco’s planned step is that it comes months after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced, at the beginning of this year, the endeavour to enable the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations.

President Tebboune affirmed that “Algeria renews its adherence and commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative with all its elements aimed at ensuring the realization of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.”

During the 17th opening session of the Conference of the Union of Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in Algiers, President Tebboune asserted that the Palestinian issue will remain the first central issue of the Islamic nation, calling on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Union of Councils and Member States to redouble efforts to mobilize more political and material support for the benefit of the Palestinian people.