The Moroccan Regime Is Shamelessly Disrupting Algeria’s Laudable Efforts At The United Nations

Since Algeria assumed the non-permanent membership seat in the UN Security Council, the Moroccan regime has escalated its provocations and obstruction of the Algerian efforts directed directly at supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and working to stop the barbaric Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and besiege the usurping entity and isolate it internationally.

At a time when Algeria has presented and continues to present many projects and proposals at the level of the United Nations to support the Palestinian cause, the representative of the Alawite Kingdom, under instructions from the palace, creates pathetic marginal discussions, in an attempt to influence the role played by Algeria and undermine its steadfastness in the face of the Western diplomatic machine Supporting the entity in the UN Security Council.

The most recent scene in this poorly directed series was the letter sent by the Permanent Representative of the Moroccan regime to the United Nations, Omar Hilal, to the President and members of the UN Security Council, in which he claimed that Algeria was exploiting its non-permanent membership period in the UN Security Council, to defend the rights of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and undermining the Moroccan occupation.

The UN Security Council held a briefing session last weekend on the situation of refugees and displaced people in the world. What is interesting about the matter is that the statement of Algeria’s ambassador and representative to the United Nations, Ammar Bendjama, came in the name of the “African Trio +”, which includes Guyana, Sierra Leone and Mozambique. In addition to Algeria, that is, the statement was not a statement from Algeria alone, nor did it talk about the Sahrawi issue. Rather, it touched on the tragic situation in Syria, and the statement called for providing assistance to the Syrians, considering this as part of humanitarian activity.

While the representative of the Moroccan regime in the UN body should at least have been silent, because the statement concerned a brotherly Arab people suffering from the tragedies of displacement and murder, he nevertheless began attacking Algeria in a way that lacked diplomatic ethics, and covered up the despicable crimes of the brutal Zionist occupation, which is claiming the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip On a daily basis, in cold blood and with unparalleled brutality, for about eight months now.

This is not the first time that the representative of the Moroccan regime at the United Nations has attacked Algeria. About two weeks ago, he carried out the same practice, urging Algeria to travel to Venezuela to attend the annual symposium of the United Nations Committee ad hoc for decolonization, because he was aware that this activity was the space that Algeria knew.

How can it be active in it well, as it relates to the fight against colonialism, which it has suffered from for more than a century and thirty years? As for the Alawite Kingdom, it is the targeted party because it is still playing the role of the last colonizer on the African continent, through its continued occupation of the land of a defenseless people, the Sahrawi people.

It seems that the Moroccan regime is fed up with the beautiful image that Algeria has created for more than six months since it occupied a non-permanent membership seat in the UN Security Council, and its causing great embarrassment to the friend of the Kingdom of Morocco and its ally, the Zionist entity, in full view of the entire world, while the palace stands idly by. Incapable of even responding to the simplest demands raised by the Moroccan people every time, who strongly demand severing diplomatic relations with the usurping Zionist entity, and this demand has become more than justified in view of its brutal crimes against defenseless Palestinians.