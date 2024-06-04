The Moroccan Regime Legitimizes Moral Corruption By Protecting The Owner Of The Kiss

The manner in which the Moroccan regime dealt with the shameful incident, in which Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, was involved with the Australian businessman, Andrew Forrest, revealed that this act is considered part of the legitimate and even desirable practices of the Alawite regime, as long as the goal is to Achieving political purposes.

More than a week after the outbreak of this scandal accompanied by a photo, which spread across the globe, leaving a wave of denunciation among the Moroccan people who reject such immoral acts, the minister, who belongs to a party led by Fouad Ali El Himma, the powerful advisor to King Mohammed VI, is still in her position as if Nothing happened.

Such shameful practices were and continue to be the talk of public opinion inside and outside the Alawite Kingdom, but they remained in the category of people’s words, but today the scandal is documented by the testimonies of the workers of the Australian businessman’s company, and by the pictures that were taken of them on the street in the French capital, Paris, as it is accompanied by strong evidence confirming The falsehood of the minister’s denials accused of offending the morals of the Moroccan people, such as Andrew Forrest divorcing his wife, with whom he spent more than thirty ten years, leaving behind children who are today the age of men.

The incident did not stop when the photo was published in a distant Australian newspaper, “The Australian,” until it was included in the category of targeting, as the Moroccan minister said, while she was trying to evade responsibility for what happened. The British newspaper, “The Daily Telegraph,” returned to investigate the subject of the controversy that followed the scandalous photo of the Minister of Energy Transition And sustainable development. This investigation concluded that there was a relationship between Moroccan Minister Leila Benali and Andrew Forrest, dating back months, according to testimonies It obtained from employees of the Australian billionaire’s company.

The Moroccan press also documented in pictures the minister kissing with the Australian investor in meetings at her ministry’s headquarters. What is most dangerous of all is that she is an employee of his, as an expert in renewable energy affairs, which was considered a conflict of interest. Then demands were made for her to be removed from her position for two strong reasons, the first being that She committed an unethical scandal, and secondly, because she was the mistress of an investor, and this would call into question the integrity of the contractual relationship between Laila Benali as a minister and a businessman active in the sector that the minister and mistress manage at the same time.

But why has the matter reached this level, where an official of the rank of minister or higher is involved in an ethical scandal and is not punished, at least politically?

At a time when Minister Benali’s scandal was happening inside and outside Morocco, Abdellatif Wahbi, the Moroccan Minister of Justice, was responding to questions from members of the House of Advisors (the second chamber of Parliament) about requiring hotels to present a marriage contract for a man and a woman upon booking to ensure the legitimacy of the relationship.

The Moroccan minister considered the demand for a marriage contract to be “an act without legal support,” as he stated, “For 20 years, I have been searching for the legal support that shores up the request for these documents, and I did not find it. Whoever requests these documents is violating the law and must be pursued judicially,” a statement that caused massive popular anger in the Alawite Kingdom, but this anger remained within the limits of condemnation.