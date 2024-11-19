The Moroccan Regime Receives Another Slap From Spanish Justice 

The Spanish judiciary dealt a new blow to the Moroccan regime by rejecting the appeal it filed against journalist Ignacio Sambrero, holding the Moroccan intelligence responsible for hacking the mobile phones of Spanish political and media figures using the Zionist software “Pegasus.”

The journalist victim in the “Pegasus” scandal said in a tweet on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, on his account on the social media platform “X,” that the regional court in the Spanish capital, Madrid, rejected the “boast” (defamation) lawsuit filed against him by the Kingdom of Morocco, in the latest blow to the Alaouite regime in the “Pegasus” scandal, and ordered the Moroccan regime to pay the litigation costs.

Sambrero had accused the Moroccan intelligence of hacking his personal phone using the Israeli spyware “Pegasus,” due to his writings criticizing the Moroccan regime’s vile practices that violate human rights and freedom of expression.

This accusation was also corroborated by an investigation by several independent and prestigious international newspapers and human rights organizations, known as “Forbidden Stories,” which proved that the Moroccan intelligence had spied on thousands of mobile phones belonging to several European officials in France, Spain, Belgium, and Algeria, as well as Moroccan opposition figures and Sahrawis.

The court, composed of three judges, upheld a previous ruling by the lower court No. 72 issued in March 2023, which was appealed by the Moroccan regime’s lawyer, Ernesto Díaz Bastian. The regional court, according to what Samperero wrote, considered that “the ruling is fully justified.”

The twenty-fifth section of the regional court in its 12-page ruling refers to the judgments of other Spanish courts, including the Supreme Court, which see the “validity of the act of ‘boasting’ (defamation) as questionable.” The court affirmed that invoking the act of boasting to defend the right to honor, as claimed by the Kingdom of Morocco, is “practically impossible,” because “entities of public legal nature,” such as the Kingdom of Morocco, “do not enjoy the right to honor” in Spain or the rest of Europe, says the victim journalist.

The ruling frames Simberrero’s statements, which indicate Morocco’s involvement in the “mobile phone spying scandal carried out through the harmful Pegasus program,” among its victims being journalists, one of whom, the defendant, “was listed in the list released by the Forbidden Stories Consortium, consisting of 17 prestigious newspapers worldwide.” The court notes that this revelation sparked reactions from the “European Union, foreign governments, editorials, the media, and so on.”

A consortium formed by 17 newspapers published on July 18, 2021, hundreds of names of mobile phone owners who were spied on by Moroccan intelligence in what is known as the “Pegasus” scandal.

Among them were the phone of French President Emmanuel Macron, 14 of his ministers, the former Belgian Prime Minister and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Italian politicians, journalists, and human rights activists.

And this is not the first time the Moroccan regime has lost its legal cases aimed at clearing its name from accusations of spying on the phones of individuals and officials, yet it has failed to win any of them.

In France, similar lawsuits were filed against the newspapers “Le Monde,” “Mediapart,” “France Info,” “France Inter,” “France Culture,” and the French branch of Amnesty International, after they all accused the Moroccan intelligence of espionage using the Zionist “Pegasus” software.

However, the French judiciary acquitted them at the court level, before reaffirming the rejection after the appeal last September.