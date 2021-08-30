The Numbers Do Justice To Riyad Mahrez, Put Him Before Jack Grealish

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, returned to his strange treatment of the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, at the beginning of the season in the English Premier League, and forced him to seat on the bench for two matches in a row after only one main game, which was against Tottenham in the opening of the “Premier League”, and in a match where all the ManCity players were out of the match.

Mahrez played in only 29 minutes during the third round match of the English Premier League, last Saturday, and he nevertheless succeeded in leaving his mark in the broad victory with five clean goals after making the last goal, which confirms his great effectiveness compared to the newcomer, Jack Grealish, who obtained a position directly as a key player and without being subject to the same pressure that the Algerian international is subject to.

In the language of numbers and calculations between Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish in the English Premier League, we record the superiority of the Algerian captain over the English international, because Mahrez participated in three games (only one as a basic), and succeeded in scoring another goal and an assist, although he only played 123 minutes, that is, he contributes to an assist or goal every 61 minutes, which is a special number for a player who is not allowed to play regularly.

As for Grealish, he scored a goal and made another like Riyad Mahrez, but in three games as a basic player and with an average of 255 minutes of playing, that is, he made or scored a goal every 127 minutes, and here the difference in effectiveness between him and the Algerian star, who scored a goal after playing 15 minutes in front of Norwich and made another after playing in only 29 minutes against Arsenal.

On the other hand, the strange thing about Guardiola’s position is that he chose to rely on the Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus, in the position of Riyad Mahrez as a right-wing, and he is known to play as a spearhead and was at the top of the list of players offered for sale, although the Algerian international is technically superior to him.

The Spanish coach and the British media praised Jesus in his new position and what they described as his ideal partnership with Jack Grealish, which will reduce the chances of Mahrez to return soon to the main lineup, especially since the English press highlighted Jesus’ numbers in his new position, by scoring a goal and making three goals.

Mahrez will bet on his participation in the Desert Warriors’ matches against Djibouti and Burkina Faso to raise his morale before returning strongly to Man City after the international break.