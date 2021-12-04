The Palestinian President Visits Algeria, Tunisia and Excludes Morocco

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will pay an official visit to Algeria, Sunday, at the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a visit that comes in light of great Palestinian official and popular annoyance over the normalization of the Makhzen regime with the state of the Zionist entity, and the suspicious agreements that followed it and that were concluded between the two systems described as expansionists.

On Saturday, Voice of Palestine radio quoted Riyad Al-Maliki, the Palestinian Foreign Minister, as saying that President Mahmoud Abbas will pay a two-day official visit to Algeria on Sunday, at an official invitation from his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, before moving to Tunisia.

According to the Palestinian official, the visit aims to “strengthen coordination between Palestine and Algeria on the developments of the Palestinian cause”.

The Palestinian official explained that the visit also comes in the context of preparations for the Arab summit to be held in Algeria next March.

“Algeria wants to hear directly from the first official in Palestine about what his country expects from the Arab summit that will be held in Algeria next spring”, Riyad Al-Malki added.

The visit of the Palestinian President to Algeria comes in light of great harmony in the visions between the two countries regarding the normalization of the Moroccan regime with the usurping entity. Algeria was the first Arab country to strongly attack Moroccan normalization with the usurping entity.

In his last statement, Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said that this step will increase Morocco’s distance from the Algerian government and people.

The various Palestinian factions also did not fail to identify with the Algerian position, and responded by criticizing the normalization of Makhzen with Tel Aviv, led by the Palestinian National Liberation Movement “Fatah”, which described the normalization agreements between Israel and Morocco as “a stab in the back of Jerusalem, whose committee is chaired by the Moroccan king since 1975″.

The Palestinian movement attacked the normalization agreements strongly and said that it “opens the appetite of the occupation to more Judaization of the Holy City and its surroundings so that the last Judaization operations made by the head of the occupation state who stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque today”, as is the case of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, which condemned the Moroccan move, and demanded Rabat to return from the recent agreements with the Israeli occupation, sever its relationship with the Zionist entity, and respond to the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic peoples, foremost of which is the Moroccan people, who reject normalization.

The visit of the Palestinian President to Algeria, which constitutes the forefront of the front against the normalization project, will increase the isolation of the Moroccan regime because of the shameful sale of its honour, and which is not in favour of the Moroccan monarch who will lose his leadership of the Al-Quds Committee, from a moral and political point of view, because the issue has become deceived by a great contradiction.

The Palestinian president’s visit to Algeria would also embarrass the Moroccan regime in front of its people, at a time when the major cities of the western neighbour are living with the impact of large protests demanding the Makhzen regime to retract normalization and the agreements that were generated by it, especially those related to security cooperation, because Rabat has become obligated, according to those agreements, to provide services and information on any Palestinian resistant who aims to strike the elements of the usurping occupation on or outside the occupied Palestinian lands.