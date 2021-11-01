The Proposal to Criminalize Colonialism Collides With Obstacles in Parliament

The most representative parliamentary blocs in the People’s National Assembly refused to endorse the initiative to criminalize colonialism, which was presented by the Movement of Society for Peace, citing urgency and the lack of a national consensus that would pave the way for the issuance of this project.

Meanwhile, the initiators confirmed that the political parties represented in Parliament were given a one-month deadline to discuss the step at the party level, but without result.

Representatives of the parliamentary blocs – FLN and DNR – justified their failure to join the initiative of the project to criminalize colonialism, which was deposited by the Movement of Society for Peace, with the Council’s office, coinciding with the commemoration of the Anniversary of the Revolution Day, and expressed their refusal to grant an “approval for an urgent project that did not enjoy a national consensus”, which was confirmed by the head of the bloc of the National Liberation Front Party, Sid Ahmed Tamamri, who told Echorouk that the first agreement between the MPs was based on moving towards a comprehensive treatment of the text of the draft law and taking note of all its political, economic, legal and historical aspects.

“MSP party took the initiative to put forward this project, even though the MPs were in comprehensive agreement on the file, and demanded a time limit to address it in all its aspects, so we saw that there was an urgency to put it forward, especially since the issue is not only related to a reaction, but rather in a law on which generations depend because it represents the national memory file”.

“FLN was the first to put forward a project to criminalize colonialism, but the latter did not see the light for several reasons, including the lack of full knowledge of the project, which needs a comprehensive discussion, because the issue is not related only to the political class, but to the people and the government and institutions as a whole, thus setting a time limit for presenting an incorrect decision. We do not want to use this important file related to memory for specific goals, but we want it to represent the importance of our cause”.

The leader of the Democratic National Rally and the official spokesman for the party, Arbi Safi, has the same point of view and considered, in a statement to Echorouk, that the project to criminalize colonialism is a national issue that concerns the Algerian people and the political class in the country, and therefore it needs a popular national consensus, adding that his party has long advocated for raising the hand for this project, but re-proposing it in this way is rejected by RND, especially since the idea is not born today, which makes unanimity on it more than necessary because it does not accept disagreement.

“It was supposed to expand the discussion around it and coordinate between everyone to enrich it, starting with Parliament and reaching the party leaders who decide on it, considering that such a project needs a smooth approach to achieve its goal without obstacles that would bring it back to the zero point”.

The head of the Parliamentary Bloc of the Movement for a Society of Peace, Ahmed Sadouk, confirms that all the MPs of all political orientations are convinced of the need to move towards resurrecting the project of criminalizing colonialism as soon as possible, but we were surprised by returning to the zero point after the parliamentary blocs demanded to give it more time, which was agreed upon by MSP, which was granted for a whole month without result and feasibility.

“We do not want fanfare without flour. The first of November is an important occasion to present the project, which has already happened. Representatives from outside our bloc, like FLN, RND, Independent MPs and the National Construction Movement joined the initiative. We reserve the right to refuse to mention their names”.