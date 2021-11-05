The Spanish Baleària Resumes Regular Sailings Towards Mostaganem

The Spanish shipping company, Baleària Eurolíneas Marítimas , announced the resumption of its commercial cruises between the port of Valencia and Mostaganem (western Algeria) at a rate of one journey per week, starting from November 20, according to a strict health protocol imposed by the Algerian and Spanish authorities, at ticket prices as of 98 euros.

In this context, the Spanish company Balearia maritime transport for travellers said Friday, in a statement, which copy was reviewed by Echorouk, that it will resume its commercial sailings between the port of Valencia in the south of the Kingdom of Spain and the port of Mostaganem in the west of Algeria, as of November 20.



“Commercial cruises that were suspended since March 20, 2020, will officially resume on November 20, 2021, after the Algerian authorities authorized them to operate commercial cruises towards the port of Mostaganem. Departure from Valencia on Saturday 20 November at 6:30 pm, and return from Mostaganem port on the next day at 6:30 pm as well”.



The weekly cruises will be conducted on a ship that can accommodate 399 passengers and 430 vehicles, with several services that the company proposes to its passengers on board the ship.



The Spanish company’s statement indicated that commercial cruises will be subject to a very strict health protocol, and the ship will be cleaned and sterilized regularly to avoid the transmission of possible cases of infection with the Coronavirus and to enable travellers to use hand sanitiser and make it mandatory to wear protective masks, asserting that the health protocol was subject to conditions and measures imposed by both the Algerian authorities and Spanish authorities.

Passengers onboard the ship will be obliged to abide by the entry procedures imposed by Algeria for the Valencia-Mostaganem voyage, or imposed by the Spanish authorities for the Mostaganem-Valencia voyage, before boarding the ship.



As for ticket prices, a simulation conducted by “Echorouk” on the official website of the company “Balearia”, shows that a come and back cruise from Mostaganem to Valencia is for a week (between November 21 and 27), for an adult with a tourist car, it costs 214.10 euros for regular seats (98.10 euros for the one way cruise and 116.10 euros for the return cruise).

