The Symbols Of The Moroccan Makhzen Regime In The International Media, Fall One By One

Journalists linked to the Moroccan Makhzen regime who work for international media outlets are falling by the dozen, and their professional deviation has been demonstrated by the defense of political positions that contradict the ethics of the journalistic profession and the editorial line of these platforms. The latest scandals of the Makhzen regime at the media level are seen as an extension of the diplomatic and political scandals in which the Alawite kingdom fell.

And the decision by the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel to abandon the services of its Moroccan broadcaster, Abdel Samad Nasser, turned from a mere internal decision by the satellite channel into something of a “state issue” for the Moroccan regime, as the media, the flies in its orbit and even the press organizations were involved in a campaign to interpret its reasons, with certainty. This journalist was not just a broadcaster for the authorities in Rabat, but rather one of their soldiers abroad.

Abdel Samad had turned his social network pages into a platform for defending the Makhzen’s options, which are disputed even by the Moroccan people, and for attacking Algeria and Palestinian journalists, simply for criticizing the normalization of the Alawite kingdom with the Zionist entity.

One of his most prominent tweets, which revealed his identity as a “makhzen soldier”, was his description of the bombing by Zionist drones of Mauritanian miners and Algerian traders on the borders of Western Sahara as “dignities”, after which he embarked on a campaign of justification following the wave of criticism directed at him.

On the other hand, this journalist avoids any criticism of the admission of the Zionist entity to his country through the normalization agreements and why “drones” have not appeared in Ceuta and Melilla, which have been occupied by Spain for decades.

Similarly, the sacked Moroccan journalist’s tweets were full of vulgar and obscene phrases that did not rise to the level of a journalist working for a media institution the size of “Al-Jazeera”, especially when it came to a journalist who had previously interviewed the country’s leading scholar and sheikh, the late Dr Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, on ethics and integrity via the channel. The same, more than once.

And before the Moroccan journalist Abdel Samad Nasser fell from the list of Al-Jazeera journalists under the weight of his vulgar words while attacking Algeria; another Moroccan journalist, Rachid Mubaraki, had fallen from the French news channel BFMTV because of his lack of adherence to the ethics of the journalistic profession, and his involvement in serving the agenda of the Moroccan Makhzen regime in the occupied Western Sahara, by using extraneous phrases in the French media such as “the Moroccan Sahara”, while believing that his officials would not discover his professional deviation because he presented news bulletins late at night

What the two Moroccan journalists were subjected to is seen as just one episode in a tedious series whose chapters began with the exposure of the practices of the Moroccan Makhzen regime and its ugly working mechanisms, which do not take into account ethics in politics, the media, culture and diplomacy. Its friends and allies, in France, Spain and Belgium, and even in Algeria, which it considers an enemy, as its former consul in Oran said, and this is blatant proof of the rogue nature of the Moroccan regime, which does not distinguish between friends and allies and enemies, but puts them all on the same side.

Taher Ben Jelloun, the Moroccan writer known for his pitiful defense of the Makhzen regime, admitted less than a week ago that the spying scandal involving Rabat had brought insult and humiliation to the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, whose phone and those of his senior advisers in the French government were targeted by the Moroccan secret service using the Zionist software “Pegasus”.

The spying scandal is just a drop in the ocean of scandals in the Moroccan Makhzen regime. The scandal of buying the debts of European deputies with hashish money still stinks in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and from there it has spread to the rest of European and international cities and capitals, dragging Moroccan diplomats and secret service agents, as well as parliamentarians from other countries such as Belgium, Italy, Greece and France, into the courts and prisons.