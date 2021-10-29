The United Nations Appreciates Algeria’s Role In Strengthening The Resident Coordinators’ System

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to revitalize the resident coordinators’ system, praising Algeria’s role in this process.



Member States appreciated the efforts made by the Algerian Ambassador, Sofiane Mimouni, as part of his participation in facilitating this important and difficult process, in which consensus was reached, which allowed the adoption of a General Assembly resolution that would contribute to strengthening the revitalization of the resident coordinators’ system, in particular its financing methods that remain an essential component of the success of this reform.



Member States paid special tribute to Ambassador Sofiane Mimouni, at the end of his mission in New York, for his outstanding work and contribution to the work of the United Nations, including in the framework of UNDP’s reform.

The UN General Assembly said that the adoption of this decision is the culmination of Algeria’s efforts and its undeniable contribution to the work of the United Nations.



It also reflects the international community’s support for the reform process initiated by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, especially the reform of the United Nations Development Program, which should contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals.

