The USA, Guest of Honor at Algiers International Trade Fair
The United States of America will be the guest of honour for the Algerian International Economic Fair in June 2022,  Ali Ferrah, the Director-General of the Algerian Company for Exhibitions and Exports “SAFEX” said, on Sunday.
“Algiers International Trade Fair, which will be held between 13 and 18 June 2022, will be attended by 30 countries, and the United States of America will be the guest of honour for the 48th edition”, Ferrah added, in the “Morning Guest” program of the first radio channel.
“The fair will notice the launch of several logistic platforms for Logitrans, coinciding with the state of Tamanrasset (southern Algeria) hosting the international event Assihar”, he added.
“Organizing the international event Assihar, which will be launched from this Sunday in Tamanrasset, aims to enter the African market and introduce the Algerian products”.
“This economic event, Assihar, will allow economic operators to facilitate the process of exporting their products by land to neighbouring African countries, and creating a developmental dynamism in the border areas as well”.
The event will witness the participation of about 200 exhibitors from various companies involved in exporting their products, which will enable Algeria to strengthen its economic position, especially in African countries.
