The Value Of Algerian Export-Related Services in 2020

Algerian export-related services exceeded $3 billion during 2020, the Acting Director-General in charge of running the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade “ALGEX”, Abdellatif El Houari, said during a seminar held on Wednesday on the promotion of exports within the activities of the export-related services exhibition.

“The Export-related services represent about 75% of the gross domestic product in many developed countries, while this percentage reaches 50% in many emerging and developing economies”, El Houari added.



“The export-related services exhibition represents a tool for introducing Algerian services to exporters in several economic sectors, particularly agriculture, food industries, pharmaceuticals, energy, handicrafts, and fishing”.



“The digital platform for Algerian exporters established by the agency “ALGEX” currently includes 100 productive economic institutions, while it received 250 new membership applications”.

