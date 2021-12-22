-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

The Value Of Algerian Export-Related Services in 2020

S.M/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 14
  • 0
The Value Of Algerian Export-Related Services in 2020
Algerian export-related services exceeded $3 billion during 2020, the Acting Director-General in charge of running the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade “ALGEX”, Abdellatif El Houari, said during a seminar held on Wednesday on the promotion of exports within the activities of the export-related services exhibition.
“The Export-related services represent about 75% of the gross domestic product in many developed countries, while this percentage reaches 50% in many emerging and developing economies”, El Houari added.
“The export-related services exhibition represents a tool for introducing Algerian services to exporters in several economic sectors, particularly agriculture, food industries, pharmaceuticals, energy, handicrafts, and fishing”.
“The digital platform for Algerian exporters established by the agency “ALGEX” currently includes 100 productive economic institutions, while it received 250 new membership applications”.
During this symposium, the participants discussed the most important challenges facing Algerian institutions when entering the African market, focusing on the need to obtain data on this market and carry out accurate research on it to make appropriate decisions.
Related Articles
U.S. Department of State: Algeria Is An Important Partner in North Africa

U.S. Department of State: Algeria Is An Important Partner in North Africa

Arab Cup celebrations in Algeria Expose Moroccan Makhzen’s “Flies” 

Arab Cup celebrations in Algeria Expose Moroccan Makhzen’s “Flies” 

US Congress Endorses Appointment Of New US Ambassador To Algeria

US Congress Endorses Appointment Of New US Ambassador To Algeria

“We Are In France, Not in Algeria…!” This Is The Truth Of statements Of Parisian Woman About Algerians’ Celebrations

“We Are In France, Not in Algeria…!” This Is The Truth Of statements Of Parisian Woman About Algerians’ Celebrations

Justice Minister: “The Red Cross Committee Visited Over 7,000 Prisoners In Algeria”

Justice Minister: “The Red Cross Committee Visited Over 7,000 Prisoners In Algeria”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read