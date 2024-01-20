This Is How A Moroccan Intelligence Agent Was Paid For Journalistic Services

The case of the Franco-Moroccan journalist Rachid M’barki, who was fired from the French television channel BFM for working for Moroccan agendas, has taken a new turn, with him being charged with the crime of “breach of trust” and “passive private corruption”…, about a year after his dismissal from the TV Channel.

The indictment of the Franco-Moroccan journalist took place on the eighth of last December, based on French judicial sources who provided testimonies to a number of French newspapers, including “Le Monde”, “Liberation” and “Le Parisien”. This is a new development in the expanded investigation that took place. It was conducted on suspicion of foreign interference in France, targeting a lobby group.

The explosion of this silverware occurred last January, when the aforementioned French channel was alerted to several excerpts of the journalist’s work with suspicious content, which were discovered as part of the investigation conducted by Forbidden Stories along with a group of international media outlets. The host was subsequently suspended. A French-Moroccan internal investigation was then launched, which found that the journalist had violated the usual traditions of journalistic work and served Moroccan agendas, such as distorting the name “Western Sahara” and expressing it as “Moroccan Sahara”, a behavior not common in the French press.

Rachid M’barki admitted for the first time to investigators of suspected foreign interference in the French media, according to the newspaper Le Parisien, that he had received money to broadcast or publish targeted news on the BFM channel, but later confirmed that he had been misled.

According to the newspaper, the French justice system “discovered a hidden network active in influencing and bribing elected officials and journalists to carry out misleading operations and manipulate public opinion for the benefit of foreign countries,” while two other suspects were charged. The case of the Moroccan journalist Rachid M’barki shows that the state in question is the Kingdom of Morocco, since he served its agenda in the Western Sahara conflict.

According to “Le Parisien”, the journalist of Moroccan origin “confessed his pain during his detention by the Brigade for the Suppression of Economic Deviancy” and retracted his statements made last March, when he swore before the parliamentary investigatory commission that he had never received secret money in exchange for publishing his misleading information. He also denounced what he called the “media execution without trial” to which he claims to have been subjected.

Investigators monitored messages between Rachid M’barki and a number of people working for foreign lobbies, including Jean-Pierre Douztion, while Rachid M’barki replied to him, laughing, saying that fulfilling his request would cause him “debts,” knowing that these messages included urging the journalist to publish or broadcast issues. Or expressions that serve foreign parties. For example, he referred to Western Sahara as the “Moroccan desert,” which he claimed only serves the Moroccan regime.

The big surprise was that the investigators found on the phone of the lobbyist, Jean-Pierre Dothion, a copy of the “bank identity card” of an account in Morocco belonging to Rachid Mbarki, in addition to a trace of a transfer of 2,000 euros. Before Rachid M’barki finally admitted during the sixth hearing that he had received money from lobbyists in exchange for his journalistic services.

Rachid M’barki admitted and said: “Five or six times, and it was not for a specific job, but to thank me”. The journalist explained that the banknotes were handed to him in envelopes from hand to hand by Jean-Pierre Dothion during meetings in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine), says “Le Parisien”, which reported M’barki’s admission that the money he received from him was in a weak state, while he seemed to regret the crime he committed against journalistic ethics.