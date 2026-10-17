Today… “A Minute Of Silence Across The Nation In Memory Of The Lofty Martyrs Of October 17, 1961 Massacres”

The Ministry of Mujahideen and Rights Holders reminded that a minute of silence will be observed, today, Saturday at 11:00 AM, across the entire national territory and all Algerian diplomatic missions abroad, in memory of the pure souls of the lofty martyrs of the October 17, 1961 heinous massacres, in implementation of the decision of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The statement said that “in implementation of the decision of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to institutionalize the observation of a minute of silence every year, on October 17, to commemorate the huge sacrifices of the valiant daughters and sons of our community abroad, and in recognition of their eternal contributions to the national liberation journey, under Presidential Decree No. 21-392, the Ministry of Mujahideen and Rights Holders reminds that on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 11:00 AM, a minute of silence will be observed, across the entire national territory, and all Algerian diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, in memory of the pure souls of the righteous martyrs of the October 17, 1961 horrendous massacres in Paris.