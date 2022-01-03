Tourists Volunteer To Clean Up Taghit After Controversy Over Dirt Left After New Year’s Celebration!

A group of tourists, accompanied by their children, volunteered to clean up the city of Taghit (southern Algeria), after the controversy over the dirt left after the New Year’s celebration.

The commendable cleaning campaign was spearheaded by the Qatari traveler Khaled Al-Jaber, who tweeted on his Twitter account: “Great salute to the tourists in Taghit who volunteered to clean up the city, they and their children, and this indicates the social awareness and the high morals of the people of Algeria.”

He added: “I hope those who posted pictures of the dirt will now take pictures to see the difference and spread awareness. I would also like to thank those who provided the volunteers with bags and water.”

Activists praised the conscious behavior of the tourists, and they also praised the world traveler, who had the beautiful initiative, especially since the uproar over the remnants of the celebration created a lot of controversy.

Activists launched a fierce campaign on social media against New Year’s celebrations in Taghit, who left the city mired in waste, according to the pictures and clips circulating.

The region witnessed a large influx of tourists from inside and outside the country, and many created a distinct festive atmosphere, according to some, but the conclusion was not satisfactory.

It is noteworthy that Taghit or Taguet is a city and municipality that is regionally affiliated to the Taghit district of Béchar (south-western Algeria), and is called the jewel of the Saoura due to its gorgeous beauty, its myriad palm oases, and the diversity of its marvelous nature.