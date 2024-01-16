Trial of 32 MAK members reveals organization’s ties to Mossad

The trial of 32 defendants belonging to the separatist terrorist movement “MAK”, led by the fugitive “Farhat Mohani”, before the Criminal Court of Dar El Beida in the capital, on Tuesday, revealed serious facts related to the crime of conspiracy and intelligence on behalf of the Israeli Mossad, and their communication with the Zionists through an electronic group called “We are all Israel”. To help them with the illusion of the division of Algeria and secession.

The details of the file, according to the court session, were based on information received by the search and intervention team of the Judicial Police of the State Security of Tizi Ouzou about suspicious activities of a group of people belonging to the “MAK”. After extensive investigations, the network was dismantled and 18 people were arrested, in addition to 7 others. During their arrest, firearms, live ammunition, hunting rifles and cartridges, military uniforms, large sums of money in local and foreign currencies, and inflammatory leaflets praising the organization’s ideas were seized.

Based on security investigations initiated by the competent authorities against the suspects, who were proven to be in contact with the leadership of the “MAK” separatist movement, secretly coordinating with Israeli intelligence and involved in concluding deals to sell weapons and military ammunition for suspicious purposes.

Investigations revealed that employees of the “Tigzirit” department in the state of Tizi Ouzou were involved in the case, including the so-called “A.M.”, the former mayor, who published and promoted inflammatory leaflets that harmed national unity, while praising the ideas of the “MAC” movement, in addition to delivering speeches of discrimination. Hatred and abuse of symbols of the Islamic religion.

Investigations revealed that the defendant, known as “A.M.”, along with his son, communicated with the intelligence services of the Zionist entity for criminal purposes affecting the security of the state. The security investigation of the case file, based on the results of the search of the defendant’s home during his arrest, revealed that clothing similar to military uniform and 12mm hunting cartridges were confiscated. Military weapons and homemade bombs.

The investigation revealed that there were sales and purchases of weapons and ammunition, which were carried out through a farmer in the area, and the latter had previously admitted during his interrogation before the judicial police services to his participation in a deal to sell firearms, where he personally sponsored the delivery of an arms order in exchange for a financial commission worth 20,000 dinars.

A search of the homes of the other defendants also resulted in the seizure of significant sums of money and weapons, including a pump-action rifle, automatic pistols and a Kalashnikov machine guns.

On the other hand, after searching the phone of the arrested defendant “A.M.”, the judicial police officers found secret conversations through the “Messenger” application, which brought him together with an Israeli woman with whom he was in constant contact, in addition to his joining, along with a number of the defendants in the file, an electronic group on “Facebook” under the name “Tamzgha Israel” or “We are all Israel”.

During the interrogation of the so-called “A.M.” by the court, he openly admitted that he was in a relationship with people belonging to the Israeli intelligence, and he also asked them to help him travel to the state of the Zionist entity without making a mark in his passport so that his matter would not be exposed.

The court charged the detained defendants with serious crimes related to the felony of committing terrorist and subversive acts against state security and national unity, and joining and participating in associations, organizations, groups and entities whose purpose or activities are terrorist and subversive and subject to the penalty of Article 87 bis of the Criminal Code, in addition to the felony of using information and communication technologies for Recruitment to a terrorist organization.

In addition to the misdemeanor of receiving money from outside the country within the framework of a group or organization with the intention of carrying out actions that would harm the security of the state, national unity and territorial integrity, in the implementation of a plan orchestrated inside and outside the country, the misdemeanor of unlawful use of a uniform, in addition to the misdemeanor of intentionally publishing and promoting news and information. False and tendentious among the public, which would harm public security and public order, as well as the misdemeanor of harming the integrity of the nation, and the misdemeanor of acquiring military equipment without a license from a legally qualified authority.