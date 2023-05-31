Tripartite European Endeavor With A Giant Project In Favor Of Algerian Hydrogen

Three European countries have come out in favor of a pipeline project that will funnel Algerian hydrogen from the Sahara to the heart of Europe, via Italy and Austria, under the name “Southern Hydrogen Corridor”.

Italian media, including the “Decode 39” website, reported that the energy ministers of Italy, Germany and Austria agreed on an initiative to support a project to transport hydrogen from North Africa, particularly Algeria, to the heart of the old continent, passing through Italian and Austrian territory, which will serve as an energy bridge between the South and the North.

The same source pointed out that this project to transport green hydrogen from the heart of the Algerian desert to Germany has the political support of the three countries, adding that it is very likely that the pipeline will receive funding from the European Union, as it has the status of a strategic project of common interest.

Several European energy companies have expressed interest in this project, including the Italians for the part that crosses the territory of Rome, the Austrian companies “TAG” and “GCA” and “Bayernets” on the German side, pointing out that all these companies welcomed the political support of these three countries for this project.

In the details of the project, it was stated that the pipeline system will extend from North Africa and the Algerian Sahara to Tunisia, then cross the Italian mainland to reach Austria and end in the Bavarian region in southern Germany, along a length of 3,300 km, which will allow the transport of green hydrogen to the old continent at a competitive price.

According to the same source, the project is based on the existing gas infrastructure, which starts from the Algerian desert to Tunisia and crosses the Mediterranean Sea to the Italian island of Sicily, and will rely 70% on the current gas transport infrastructure, transferring 4 million tonnes of this clean energy source annually to the heart of Europe.

The project is part of the “Matei” plan, announced by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni during her visit to Algeria earlier this year, which aims to turn Italy into a hub for energy, particularly green gas and hydrogen, produced mainly in Algeria.

During his visit to Portugal a few days ago, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that Algeria had started producing green hydrogen and would offer it to European countries as part of future partnerships.