Tunisia Keen To Work With Algeria In All Circumstances, FM Othman Jerandi Says

The ancient Algerian-Tunisian relations are constantly developing, regardless of the full, close and permanent coordination between the two countries, the Tunisian Foreign Minister, Othman Jerandi, said in Oran (western Algeria) where he will participate in the work of the Eighth High-level Conference on Peace and Security in Africa, to be organized this Thursday.

“It is an additional opportunity for this council to meet in Oran with the non-permanent African members of the UN Security Council and several officials of the United Nations and senior officials of the African Union for consultation, dialogue and coordination on all issues that concern Africa in all fields, especially issues related to security, peace and development”, he added.

In this regard, the Tunisian head of diplomacy considered that “this conference is an opportunity to exchange views on effective means that serve the interests of Africa and the two countries, and to come up with proposals that both countries will follow in the diplomatic endeavours at the level of the UN Security Council and the African Peace and Security Council as well”.

In the same context, he asserted that Algeria, which hosts this meeting, “is a forerunner in developing all appropriate frameworks for dialogue, whether it is at the level of Arab countries or the African level, and recently at the level of countries neighbouring Libya”.