Turkish Media Attack Feghouli Over Decision to Leave Galatasaray

Some Turkish media returned to attacking the Algerian international, Sofiane Feghouli, the star of the Turkish club Galatasaray, who is currently free due to the expiration of his contract with the yellow and red club next June, and the “greens” star decided not to extend his contract with Galatasaray after the club’s proposal to renew the contract.

The management of Galatasaray, according to the Turkish media, proposed an annual salary that does not live up to his ambitions, indicating that Sofiane Feghouli decided his future by staying in the Turkish league and continuing his adventure there with another club.

Turkish media started attacking Sofiane Feghouli last season due to the decline in his technical levels with Galatasaray and criticized his position regarding his refusal to reduce his annual salary to help the Turkish club’s management in facing the financial crisis caused by the Corona pandemic.

Turkish “FOTOMAÇ” website said in a report on Feghouli, that the Algerian star accumulated a fortune with Galatasaray since joining it in the summer of 2017, and estimated it at about 20 million euros during 5 whole years, which represents the duration of the contract that linked him to the Turkish club, and the annual salary of Sofiane Feghouli was considered high, according to the Turkish press, this is why there was a permanent conflict with his club’s management in the past two seasons, and permanent criticism from the Turkish media and analysts against him, after his return on the stadiums was always compared to what enters his bank account at the end of the month.

The Turkish website continued talking about the sources of Feghouli’s “wealth” which he collected with Galatasaray, as it said, and explained that the former Valencia club star received an annual salary of three million and 850.000 euros, in addition to receiving many rewards regarding the number of matches he played and his direct contribution to the victories of the club.

According to reliable sources, the Algerian winger has received many offers from Spain and France. However, the Fennec would have preferred to stay with his Turkish club.

It is no secret that most, elements of the Algerian national team play in professional clubs in Ligue 1 abroad, particularly in Europe.

These last, and thanks to their good level and their high performance, do not cease, on each occasion, to impress the national sporting opinion, but also international.

This is also the case of the captain of the Greens and the star of Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez. The latter has now become a reference for Citizens. The Algerian winger, and thanks to his potential, has managed to occupy a place in the big leagues, in the world of football.

About his talented teammate, Sofiane Feghouli in this case will still play as a right-winger in the Turkish Championship, with another Turkish club that he did not yet sign with.

Galatasaray has still not reached an agreement on the extension of the contract of its Algerian player, who should currently receive nearly 4 million euros per year.

Previously, the same Turkish media sources claimed that Sofiane Feghouli is even ready to lower his salary for his new contract. The latter would have decided on his future and decided to stay in Turkey.

Moreover, it is also worth pointing out that his national team-mate, Ramy Bensebaini, is in the sights of the great English club, Manchester United. Several media have revealed this information about the native of Constantine (eastern Algeria), especially after his excellent performance in his last match, where he was decisive by scoring a nice goal and delivering a superb assist.