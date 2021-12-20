U.S. Department of State: Algeria Is An Important Partner in North Africa
The United States Department of State described Algeria as an important partner for Washington in North Africa, in terms of security and economy.
A U.S. Department of State’s report sent to Congress on the appointment of Elizabeth Moore Aubin as US new ambassador to Algeria described Algeria’s status and its importance to Washington.
The U.S. Department of State clarified in its report that the Algerian-US relations mainly relate to strategic security and economic issues.
The United States is one of Algeria’s top trading partners, and Algeria is one of the top U.S. trading partners in the Middle East/North African region. The United States supports Algeria’s desire to diversify its economy, move toward transparent economic policies, and liberalize its investment climate.