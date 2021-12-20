-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

U.S. Department of State: Algeria Is An Important Partner in North Africa

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 12
  • 0
U.S. Department of State: Algeria Is An Important Partner in North Africa
The United States Department of State described Algeria as an important partner for Washington in North Africa, in terms of security and economy.
A U.S. Department of State’s report sent to Congress on the appointment of Elizabeth Moore Aubin as US new ambassador to Algeria described Algeria’s status and its importance to Washington.
The U.S. Department of State clarified in its report that the Algerian-US relations mainly relate to strategic security and economic issues. 
The United States is one of Algeria’s top trading partners, and Algeria is one of the top U.S. trading partners in the Middle East/North African region. The United States supports Algeria’s desire to diversify its economy, move toward transparent economic policies, and liberalize its investment climate.
Related Articles
Algeria Pleads For Deepening African-Turkish Partnership

Algeria Pleads For Deepening African-Turkish Partnership

Algeria Ranks 13th In Africa In The Field Of Scientific Research

Algeria Ranks 13th In Africa In The Field Of Scientific Research

US Congress Endorses Appointment Of New US Ambassador To Algeria

US Congress Endorses Appointment Of New US Ambassador To Algeria

French Police Arrests 55  People After Algeria’s Arab Cup Victory

French Police Arrests 55  People After Algeria’s Arab Cup Victory

Algeria In 2021: A Growth Path With A New Economic Launch

Algeria In 2021: A Growth Path With A New Economic Launch

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read