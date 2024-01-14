UN Security Council: Algeria’s Call to Stop Forced Displacement of Palestinians Approved

The UN Security Council approved, unanimously, Algeria’s proposal to stop the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

This came after Algeria called, on Friday, through its permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Amar Benjama, upon the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to speak “with one and strong voice”, to reject the displacement of the Palestinians.

At the meeting convened by Algeria, Ambassador Bendjama recalled the statements made by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who said that “the situation in Gaza will remain a shameful mark on the conscience of humanity,” asserting that “no one in this room should remain silent in the face of these plans, because silence equals complicity.”

Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama added that “the situation in Gaza concerns us because what is happening there is inconceivable, yet we must not forget what is happening on the West Bank and El-Quds El-Sharif”.

The Algerian representative wondered; “Is it not enough to have killed more than 23.000 people, including more than 10,000 children and have left more than 60,000 injured? Is it not enough to destroy more than 60% of the Gaza buildings? Is it not enough that all of Gaza’s population is facing famine? Will the international community accept that more than 2 million people are suffering from hunger and disease? ”

Ambassador Bendjama explained that the forced displacement plan against all Palestinian lands through bombing and demolition, settlement and annexation is doomed to failure, adding: “Our position must be clear. We reject the displacement of the Palestinians from their land. Everyone must understand that there is no place for the Palestinians except on their land. Any forced displacement is an explicit violation of the provisions of international law, especially Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention”.

He brought to the attention of the council members that the barbaric bombing of Gaza, the destruction of infrastructure, and the targeting of everything that symbolizes life, are aiming to make it an uninhabitable place, and kill hope in the hearts of the Palestinians who want to return to their homes, and facilitate the implementation of plans to displace them outside their land and liquidate the Palestinian issue through emptying the occupied territories of their residents”.

Bendjama concluded his address by reiterating Algeria’s demand for an urgent and permanent ceasefire in Gaza while reaffirming its steadfast support for the brotherly Palestinian people until the establishment of its independent state with El-Quds El-Sharif as its capital.

At least 23,708 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,050 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.