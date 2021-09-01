United States Hails Outcome Of Algiers Ministerial Meeting On Libya

• The US Embassy in Libya expressed its satisfaction with the results of the ministerial meeting of Libya’s neighbors hosted by Algeria, and considered it an important step in supporting regional stability, as stated in a tweet published by the official page of the US Embassy in Libya on its Twitter account, yesterday, Wednesday.

• The statement renewed the embassy’s call to withdraw all foreign forces and fighters from Libya, and to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, as scheduled on December 24, which is now threatened not to be held on time due to nagging differences between the parties at issue.

• The International Conference Center Abdellatif Rahal, in Algiers, hosted the proceedings of the second conference of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Libya, which lasted for two days.

The conference discussed a mechanism for setting a clear roadmap to organize the general elections scheduled for December 24th 2021 on the scheduled date without delay, as well as other files all related to the stability of the eastern neighbor.

• The foreign ministers of Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Niger, Chad and Congo participated in the conference, along with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the African Union Commissioner for Political, Peace and Security, Bankole Adewe, and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, Yan Kubich.

• The Algiers conference came out with several understandings with neighboring countries regarding mercenaries and activating the security agreement with them.

The broad-based conference also stressed that it is inevitable to unify the efforts of neighboring countries, which agreed to participate in the meeting scheduled for the end of September, at a time when the unity government headed by Abdelhamid Debaiba, is keenly called upon to organize the presidential and legislative elections on schedule.