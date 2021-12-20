US Congress Endorses Appointment Of New US Ambassador To Algeria

The US Senate has confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Moore Aubin to the post of US ambassador to Algeria, which has been vacant since the departure of John Desrocher in the summer of 2020.

In April 2021, the American president Joe Biden had proposed the diplomat Elizabeth Moore Aubin to succeed John Desrocher.

It should be noted that the choice of ambassadors by the president requires the approval of Congress to be officially appointed to this position.

It should be recalled that Elizabeth Moore Aubin served as a diplomat at the US Embassy in Algiers from 2011 to 2014.

Since January 2021, Elizabeth Moore Aubin has served as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs at the US State Department.

Abroad, she has also worked as a management consultant for the Tel Aviv Embassy; USNATO International Resource Management Officer in Brussels; Administrative Officer at the Consulate General in Toronto; And as a Public Services Officer at the Consulate General in Hong Kong. Her two junior tours were at the Embassy of Rome and at the Consulate General in Curacao.

This diplomat received her BA in Political Science from Barnard College in 1987. She took graduate courses in International Relations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and is fluent in French and in Italian.