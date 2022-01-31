Vexed Car Import File On The Mediator Of The Republic’s Table

The gathering of Algerian car dealerships filed an official complaint at the table of the mediator of the Republic, Brahim Merad, denouncing the delay in issuing car import licenses deposited at the table of the Technical Committee of the Ministry of Industry more than a year ago, warning of the imminent closure of agents who will again have to lay off 30,000 direct workers, who were hired after the government’s announcement of an official return to importing vehicles through the Finance Law for the year 2020.

The disappearance, they argued, of this activity from the market, will also lead to the loss of 120,000 indirect jobs.

According to the text of the complaint seen by ”Echorouk”, the dealerships agents chose this time to present their file to the mediator of the Republic, who was assigned by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to follow up on the outstanding investment files and to lift the administrative and bureaucratic obstacles facing the economic dealers.

The Car Agents Association adds: “The delay in responding to the files specified in the conditions book by 20 days, despite the candidates for the acquisition of credits renting and acquiring headquarters, warehouses, centers and showrooms, and hiring workers who receive their salaries on a monthly basis, incurs heavy financial losses that crossed all red lines, and estimated in total at 1,000 billion centimes.

The situation today threatens to blight the project and stop the activity, which will lead to the layoffs of 30,000 workers, and the loss of indirect job positions of up to 120 thousand positions.

Car dealerships say: “The national market today is witnessing a severe and unprecedented scarcity of vehicles, and the current situation supposes at least to allow vehicles to enter the national park, which witnessed unprecedented wear and tear, as this would double the rate of traffic accidents and cause material and human”.

This requires a serious treatment of the file, especially since the car or vehicle today has not become just a luxury in the life of the citizen, but rather a means of transportation and the backbone of the national economy”.

And the car dealership group, which includes 70 dealers, adds: “The national market is witnessing today a severe scarcity of original spare parts, which perpetuates and expands the use of counterfeit spare parts, which increases the wear of vehicles and complicates the market situation that witnessed 3 years of dearth without cars, neither imported nor assembled locally with on focus 5 years without imports.