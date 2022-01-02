Video… 3 African Immigrants Attack An Algerian In Northern France

On Friday evening, an Algerian citizen was severely beaten up with an iron chain by a group of immigrants in Calais, northern France.

The French newspaper, “La Voix du Nord”, said that a violent quarrel broke out between three migrants and a 26-year-old man of Algerian origin living in the area, as the latter was severely beaten up with an iron chain by the migrants.

According to the same source, a relative of the Algerian immigrant intervened with his car on the scene of the incident, where he ran over a group of people, injuring four people, one of them in a serious condition, while the migrants involved were put under arrest.

At the wheel of his car, this person then drove into the migrants, injuring two and running over one. The events were filmed and posted on Facebook by a local resident who witnessed the scene of rare violence.

The video has already been viewed and shared thousands of times. The brawl ended with the arrival of the police and emergency services. According to the local daily, four people were injured, one of them seriously, and two people, including the driver of the ram car, were taken into custody. An investigation has been opened to pinpoint the reasons that led to this outburst of violence.