Washington Opens The Door For Cooperation With Algeria In Oilseeds And Fodder

The United States of America has opened the door for cooperation and potential future partnerships with Algeria in the oilseed processing and fodder production sector, following the livestock and dairy cattle sector, with 30,000 head for Qatar’s “Baladna” Group project.

In this context, the embassy hosted an Algerian-American event that highlighted cooperation in oilseed processing and fodder production. The American diplomatic mission welcomed Algerian actors in the agricultural and industrial sectors to participate in a technical seminar on improving oilseed processing and fodder production.

According to the US Embassy in Algeria, this initiative is a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), the Soybean Innovation Lab, and the University of Missouri.

The event, according to the embassy statement, a copy of which “Echorouk” received, brought together experts from the United States and Algeria to exchange knowledge, promote innovation, and strengthen cooperation in the use of soybeans and fodder production, noting that during the period from 2025 to 2026, U.S. soybean exports to Algeria more than doubled, driven by increasing demand for fodder.

The Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy, Mark Shapiro, stated: “High-quality, sustainably produced U.S. soybeans contribute to achieving Algeria’s food security goals by supporting the poultry and livestock sectors and creating demand for local processing facilities.”

Throughout the week, attendees will participate in technical discussions, exchange best practices, and explore opportunities to enhance Algeria’s capabilities in oilseed processing and fodder production, according to the same source.

The source concluded by emphasizing that this event reflects the depth of the extended relations between the United States and Algeria, and highlights joint efforts aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, supporting food security, and stimulating economic growth.

Qatar’s “Baladna” Group, which is currently implementing a massive agricultural project in southern Adrar province to produce powdered milk, signed a contract at the end of last April to acquire 30,000 head of American dairy cattle. These will be supplied via an air bridge from nine American states, with the first flights scheduled to begin next November.