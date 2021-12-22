-- -- -- / -- -- --
“We Are In France, Not in Algeria…!” This Is The Truth Of statements Of Parisian Woman About Algerians’ Celebrations

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B
  • 20
  • 0
Following Algeria’s brilliant victory in the FIFA Arab Football Cup competition on Saturday December 18th, a video appeared on social media showing a French woman speaking in racist terms about Arabs, and who blatantly appeared to be upset by the Algerians’ celebrations of the recent victory. What is all the truth of that?

The video shows an elderly woman talking through the noise of a street at night. “What is this mess?” she says. We are in France here and not in Algeria,” before she uttered insulting terms for the Arabs.

And the accompanying comments stated, “Great discontent in France with the Algerians’ celebrations of the Arab Cup victory.”

These publications appeared after the Algerian national football team of local players,  snatched the FIFA Arab Football Cup for the first time in its history, Saturday, by defeating Tunisia 2-0 in a breath-taking match that saw resorting to extra time at the World Cup Stadium in Al Khor region on the outskirts of the Qatari capital, Doha.

Old Video:

A search of the video on search engines shows that it was posted on YouTube on the ninth of July 2019. It was said at the time that it showed a French woman disgruntled with Algerians’ celebrations of the victory of the national team, in the context of the 2019 African Nations Cup matches, then hosted by Egypt.

On the seventh of July of that year, Algeria beat Guinea 3-0, and then on the nineteenth of the same month, they clinched the African Nations Cup trophy by defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final played in Cairo’s international stadium.

