Wenger: “This Is Why I Enlist Qatar To Overcome The Greens’ Hurdle”

The former French coach of English Premier League club of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, made statements that provoked the displeasure of a large number of supporters of the national team, on social media, after confirming that the Qatari team is the most likely to qualify for the Arab Cup final “Qatar 2021”, at the expense of the “Desert Warriors” of Algeria, in the FIFA Arab Cup.

The national team will face its Qatari counterpart, in the semi-finals of the Arab Competition, tomorrow, Wednesday, at Al Thumama Stadium in the capital, Doha, starting at eight o’clock at night, Algeria time and this, after overcoming the obstacle of the Moroccan team deservedly and with flying colors.

At the same time, the Qatari team qualified, at the expense of its UAE counterpart, after defeating it with a wide score (5 goals to nil).

Wenger said, in statements to the Qatari channel “BeiN Sports”, which owns the rights to broadcast the Arab Cup matches, as was reported by some media outlets, that the Algerian team performed a more than wonderful match against the Moroccan squad in the quarter-finals of the Arab “World Cup”, and this is in all tactical and technical aspects. Moreover, the Greens of Algeria outperformed Morocco psychologically.

He further stated, “Algeria’s next match against Qatar will be difficult and frightening for both sides… But, I think Qatar will qualify, because the Algerian national team will be deprived of its seasoned players who play in Europe”.

Activists on social media widely circulated coach Wenger’s statements, some of whom considered them logical, given the strength of the Qatari team, which was recently crowned in the Asian Cup, warning the cubs of coach Madjid Bouguerra against the consequences of complacency against this team, which is developing terribly from year to year.

But there are those who considered these statements mere compliments to the owners of the land, explaining that the Qatari team also does not include any player active in a European team.