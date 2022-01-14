Western Sahara Conflict: Morocco Insists on Implicating Algeria, Mauritania

A statement by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said that the Moroccan delegation reiterated during the talks the foundations of the Moroccan position on Morocco’s commitment to resume the political process under the exclusive auspices of the United Nations to reach a political solution based on the Moroccan initiative for autonomy, and within the framework of the round tables series, and in the presence of the four parties, about the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania.

Rabat tries every time to jump on the mission of de Mistura and the UN mission, which is to create the conditions for organizing a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people, not to impose the initiative of autonomy and to involve neighbouring countries in a conflict between two well-known parties.

The Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara reiterate, each time, calling “the two parties to resume negotiations under the auspices of the Secretary-General without preconditions and in good faith, taking into account the efforts made since 2006 and subsequent developments aimed at achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that allows the people of Western Sahara to decide its fate in the context of arrangements consistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.