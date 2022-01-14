Western Sahara Conflict: Morocco Insists on Implicating Algeria, Mauritania
On Thursday, on the occasion of the visit of the UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, Morocco affirmed its readiness to resume negotiations on the Western Sahara conflict, but according to the so-called round table, with the participation of the Polisario Front, Mauritania and Algeria.
A statement by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said that the Moroccan delegation reiterated during the talks the foundations of the Moroccan position on Morocco’s commitment to resume the political process under the exclusive auspices of the United Nations to reach a political solution based on the Moroccan initiative for autonomy, and within the framework of the round tables series, and in the presence of the four parties, about the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania.
Rabat tries every time to jump on the mission of de Mistura and the UN mission, which is to create the conditions for organizing a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people, not to impose the initiative of autonomy and to involve neighbouring countries in a conflict between two well-known parties.
The Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara reiterate, each time, calling “the two parties to resume negotiations under the auspices of the Secretary-General without preconditions and in good faith, taking into account the efforts made since 2006 and subsequent developments aimed at achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that allows the people of Western Sahara to decide its fate in the context of arrangements consistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.
Previously, Algeria announced that the round tables on the conflict were over because they were exploited by the Moroccan regime to evade the clear path to a solution, which is to negotiate with the Polisario on a solution to the conflict that would allow the self-determination of the Sahrawis and shift the discussion towards involving Algeria and Mauritania as two parties.