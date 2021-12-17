What Did The French Press Say About Youcef Belaïli?

The French press talked Friday about the future of the Algerian international player and attacking midfielder Youcef Belaili.



It is known that Belaili (29 years) terminated his contract, Thursday, after an agreement between him and Qatar Sports Club officials.



French clubs Saint-Etienne and Montpellier are planning to sign Belaili, with the approaching January transfer market, the local website, Foot Mercato, said.



The Spanish championship remains a favourite destination and fits the playing style of Belaili, the same source added.

