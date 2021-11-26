Coordination is continuing between Algeria and Tunisia to launch an “integrated strategy” in their bilateral relations, The Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden

said on Thursday a press conference after she met with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Bouteflika.

“We are in our country, and this meeting falls within the periodic meetings that bring us together to strengthen our bilateral relations so that we can move to the most important steps by launching an integrated strategy between Algeria and Tunisia”, she added.

“I had the great honour of meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and I conveyed to him the greetings of the President of the Tunisian Republic, Kais Saied.”

The Tunisian Prime Minister, Najla Bouden, arrived on Thursday in Algeria, on a working visit, accompanied by the Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi, in the “first bilateral working visit” by the Tunisian Prime Minister.

A statement by the Presidency of the Government said that the visit comes as “a confirmation of the solid Tunisian-Algerian relations, and a translation of the will of the leadership of the two countries, to raise these relations to the level of a solid and sustainable strategic partnership, in response to the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.”

The statement added that, during the visit, preparations will be made for the meetings of the Tunisian-Algerian joint higher committee, to be held shortly, in addition to the rest of the joint bilateral sectoral committees.

Bouden assumed her duties last October 12, after being assigned by President Kais Saied to form a new government, to succeed the government of Hisham al-Mashishi, who was dismissed, at the moment the exceptional measures were announced, on July 25.