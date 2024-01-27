Will Patrice Beaumelle Succeed Djamel Belmadi?

French Patrice Beaumelle, coach of MCAlgiers club, responded to a question about the possibility of succeeding Djamel Belmadi.



There is an echo close to the Fennecs house, saying that the Federation of Algerian Football intends to appoint Patrice Beaumelle as a successor to Djamel Belmadi, but on a temporary mission until a new coach is appointed.



The authors of this news relied on the hypothesis that Beaumelle will train the “Desert Warriors” until mid-August when his compatriot Hervé Renard will be hired because the date indicates the end of his mission with the French women’s national team.



Beaumelle said that he was sad about the Algerian national team’s early exit from the AFCON 2024, stressing that Algeria has a long tradition in football, adding that he was optimistic about the career of Riyad Mahrez’s teammates in this continental event.



He explained that his focus is on training Algiers Mouloudia club, and working hard to win a championship title that its supporters have been waiting for for the past 14 years. He denied that he had received an invitation from the Federation of Algerian Football in this regard, or that he aspires to succeed Belmadi.



Beaumelle made these media statements, following the victory of his club, Mouloudia Club of Algiers, over the host, Mouloudia Club of Oran.

