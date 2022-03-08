Will Riyad Mahrez Play Alongside Messi or Kante?

The French club Paris Saint-Germain and the English Chelsea are planning to sign the Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

Winger Riyad Mahrez (31) has a contract with Manchester City, whose term expires in the summer of 2023.

PSG officials want to sign Mahrez next summer, in compensation for the possible departure of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, as reported by the French “Foot Mercato” website, on Tuesday.

Di Maria’s contract (34) with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer after 7 years in the club.

Chelsea club officials also want to take advantage of Mahrez’s services next summer, according to the same source, which added that the leader of the “Desert Warriors” has not yet renewed his contract with the “Sky Blue” club.

The current financial value of Riyad Mahrez in the transfer market is 40 million euros.

These days, Riyad Mahrez is presenting the best technical performances, if not the best player in the “Premier League”.