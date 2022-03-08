-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Will Riyad Mahrez Play Alongside Messi or Kante?

Ali Bahlouli / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 8
  • 0
Will Riyad Mahrez Play Alongside Messi or Kante?

The French club Paris Saint-Germain and the English Chelsea are planning to sign the Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

Winger Riyad Mahrez (31) has a contract with Manchester City, whose term expires in the summer of 2023.

PSG officials want to sign Mahrez next summer, in compensation for the possible departure of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, as reported by the French “Foot Mercato” website, on Tuesday.

Di Maria’s contract (34) with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer after 7 years in the club.

Chelsea club officials also want to take advantage of Mahrez’s services next summer, according to the same source, which added that the leader of the “Desert Warriors” has not yet renewed his contract with the “Sky Blue” club.

The current financial value of Riyad Mahrez in the transfer market is 40 million euros.

These days, Riyad Mahrez is presenting the best technical performances, if not the best player in the “Premier League”.

Related Articles
Algeria Surrounds Fugitives From Justice By Sealing International Extradition Agreements

Algeria Surrounds Fugitives From Justice By Sealing International Extradition Agreements

Sporting CP All-TIME Top Goalscorers: Islam Slimani Ranks Fourth

Sporting CP All-TIME Top Goalscorers: Islam Slimani Ranks Fourth

President Tebboune: “Arab Division Is Not Inevitable”

President Tebboune: “Arab Division Is Not Inevitable”

Eric Zemmour Shamelessly Accuses Muslim Community Of Causing Chaos And Impoverishment In France!

Eric Zemmour Shamelessly Accuses Muslim Community Of Causing Chaos And Impoverishment In France!

Algeria Will Remain Italy’s Main Gas Supplier, Ambassador Giovanni Polizzi Says

Algeria Will Remain Italy’s Main Gas Supplier, Ambassador Giovanni Polizzi Says

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read