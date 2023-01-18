2022-2023 Academic Year: Algerian Universities Launch PhD Contests

The first PhD contest for the academic year 2022-2023 will start this Thursday, January 19 at the level of four university institutions, including the École Normale Supérieure in Bou Saada (south-eastern Algiers), the Universities of Batna 2, Setif 1, and the University of Khenchela (eastern Algeria), while the competitions will continue according to the schedule set by the university institutions qualified to ensure training in the third phase, which number is 91 until February 15, 2023.

Over 185,000 candidates for 6,010 pedagogical seats across the various branches and open specialities will compete, while the nominations exceeded 600,000, by calculating the possibility of passing the competition up to four universities.

The first doctoral contest will be held in the École Normale Supérieure de Boussaïda and the University of Setif 1 in the presence of several executives of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to ensure the good organization and conduct of the competitions.

It will also be organized at both the University of Batna 2 and Khenchela on the same day. During this competition the candidates will have two exams, one in the specialization and the other in the methodology scale, while the competitions will be held on Saturday, January 21, in each of the Universities of Bechar and Laghouat (south-western Algeria), M’Sila (Hodna Basin of Algeria), and the University Center of Aflou (in Laghouat). The last competitions will be organised on February,5 in some universities and schools, including the High School for Teachers in Kouba (Algiers), the University of Algiers 3, the Universities of Constantine (eastern Algeria) and Oran (western Algeria).

According to what was confirmed by the Director of Training in the third phase at the Ministry of Higher Education, Rachida Boualouche, in a statement to Echorouk, the process of “ignoring” and “coding” will be digitized for the first time across all higher education institutions concerned with the competition after it has already been tried in some universities before and a three-day deadline will be given to the correctors and training teams to correct the papers and announce the results.

Mrs Rachida explained that this year’s doctoral competition is different from the previous one, given that it comes after the new reforms on training in the third phase, as doctoral projects have been qualified according to the new concept based on the approach of adapting the university, the economic environment, and research of national priority.

“For the first time, unified supplementary training will be applied and reinforced with units by the new orientation of the university, and a national committee will be established through a ministerial decision to train the trainers and to set a unified framework for training across universities, which will be in person and through video conferences, as the lectures will be conducted online, while the workshops take place at the university level and are interspersed with training courses.