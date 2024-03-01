A Lasting Solution to Guarantee Sahrawi Self-Determination

Views between Algeria and Mozambique are similar on many regional and international issues of common concern, especially the Palestinian and Western Sahara issues, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said on Thursday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune added, in a joint statement with his counterpart from the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is on a working and friendship visit to Algeria, that “the two countries, as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, have complete congruence in visions and positions on all issues, especially the Palestinian and the Western Sahara”.

“We had discussions on many international and continental developments, especially the situation in the Sahel and the Great Lakes region, the dangerous developments in the Middle East and the daily massacres committed by the Zionist entity against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip,” President Tebbouned explained.

In this context, he added: “We renewed our absolute support for the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with the Holy Jerusalem as its capital.”

Regarding the issue of Western Sahara, as the last colony on the African continent, Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized “the importance of finding a just and lasting solution that guarantees the legitimate right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.”

The President of the Republic highlighted that the friendship and working visit undertaken by the President of the Republic of Mozambique to Algeria “reflects the depth of the historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity that unite the two countries,” and also highlights “our common keenness to add the desired dynamism to the long-standing and distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries.”

“We also discussed ways to enhance and expand cooperation in several fields, including energy, agriculture, tourism, industry and fishing, in addition to the sectors of higher education, vocational training and military cooperation,” he added highlighting “the importance of diversifying exports and the flow of direct investments, upgrading trade exchanges, continuing to provide support in the field of training students and executives, modernizing national institutions and enhancing their competitive capabilities to keep pace with scientific and technological developments between the two countries.”

On the same occasion, President Tebboune renewed “Algeria’s stand and solidarity with the Republic of Mozambique in the face of terrorism and violent extremism,” and “Algeria’s readiness to share its experience in this field”.

The President of the Republic concluded that it was agreed to “activate the available cooperation mechanism to achieve common goals between the two countries, starting with holding the sixth session of the joint bilateral committee as soon as possible.”

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi visited on Thursday Jamaa Al-Jazair (Algiers Great Mosque), as part of his friendship and working visit to Algeria, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The President of Mozambique was welcomed by the Rector of the Great Mosque of Algiers, Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini.

This friendship and working visit, which is part of bolstering the bilateral historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity, comes on the eve of the participation of Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in the work of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which is being held as of 29 February to 2 March in Algiers.

President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, arrived in Algiers on Wednesday for a friendly working visit to Algeria, at the invitation of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Upon his arrival at Algiers Houari-Boumediene International Airport, the Mozambican President was received by Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui.

This visit, which is part of the “strengthening of historic, fraternal and solidarity relations between Algeria and Mozambique,” comes on the eve of President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi’s participation in the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), that’s held in Algiers until this Saturday, March 2.