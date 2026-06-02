Accelerated Steps To Actualize The Algerian-Nigerian Gas Pipeline Project

Algerian authorities have accelerated the pace of the Algerian-Nigerian gas pipeline project, which connects Nigeria to Algeria via Niger, transporting gas to Europe. This project has become more urgent than ever for the old continent, especially after the recent Zionist-American aggression against Iran and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which five percent of the world’s fossil energy passes.

In this regard, Niger’s Minister of Petroleum, Hamadou Tini, began a working visit to Algeria on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, leading a high-level delegation comprising officials and executives from the Ministry of Petroleum and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company “SONIDEP,” to outline the necessary steps for implementing the project.

The Nigerian Minister and his accompanying delegation were received at the VIP lounge of Algiers International Airport “Houari Boumediene” by the Minister of State, Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab. This visit was preceded by several visits from officials from Niger, led by the country’s top leader in Niamey, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, following a transient crisis orchestrated by the military coup authorities in Mali in the spring of 2025, which also affected its neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso.

This visit falls within the framework of implementing the directives of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, according to a dispatch from the Algerian Press Agency, aimed at “strengthening fraternal relations, cooperation, and partnership between Algeria and the Republic of Niger, and intensifying consultation and coordination between the two countries in areas of common interest, particularly in the hydrocarbons sector.”

This visit also comes within the framework of the participation of Niger’s Minister Hamadou Tini in the fifth ministerial meeting of the Steering Committee for the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project, which will bring together the Ministers of Hydrocarbons from Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria, and is scheduled to be held in Algeria, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

This visit reflects “the shared will of the two brotherly countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop structural projects with a regional dimension, thereby contributing to supporting economic development and enhancing African energy integration,” the ministry stated.

While the Moroccan regime is working hard to disrupt this project, the three countries (Algeria, Nigeria, and Niger) seem unconcerned by Rabat’s desperate attempts to derail the project, which has made significant progress on the ground, given that Algeria and Nigeria have ready infrastructure.

Algeria has committed to undertaking the construction of the pipeline section within Niger’s territory, due to its limited financial capabilities.