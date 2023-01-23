Algeria Faces Some Arab Agendas Conducive To the Pursuit Of The Crisis In Tripoli

Algeria has established its position in Libya, through its full support for the Presidential Council led by Mohammed al-Manfi, and the national unity government headed by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, while attempts by Arab regimes to delegitimize them and seek to hand Libya over to Khalifa Haftar continue.

The consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers, in the capital, Tripoli, with the participation of the United Nations and the African Union, showed that Arab regimes are seeking to implement a “coup” against the legitimate leadership there, and to bring in parties that serve their agendas, especially in the person of Khalifa Haftar and Fathi Bashagha, who assumes the so-called “government mandated by parliament.”

Algeria participated in the meeting, represented by Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra – he left Tripoli late to be part of the delegation receiving the Italian Prime Minister – and he held two meetings with his counterpart Naglaa Al-Manqoush, and the President of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Tunisia and Qatar, and representatives of the Comoros and Palestine as well as those of Somalia, Sudan, Oman and Mauritania.

On the occasion, Lamamra renewed Algeria’s solidarity and permanent standing by the Presidential Council and the Libyan people, to embody the priorities of the current stage, during a meeting with the exiled, and conveyed the greetings of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his keenness to promote stability in Libya and its return to its natural role, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Council.

The meeting also discussed prospects for cooperation and joint coordination between the two brotherly countries, and Algeria’s relentless endeavors to enhance stability and access to elections as soon as possible. The Algerian diplomacy official praised the role of the Presidential Council to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation and its efforts to communicate with all Libyan parties. Lamamra also discussed with his counterpart Al-Mangoush the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

And it contradicts what happened during the meeting, with the deliberate absence of Arab ministers “out of spite” in the Presidential Council and the unity government, with the outcomes of the Arab summit in Algeria, which stated in its closing declaration “expressing full solidarity with the Libyan people and supporting efforts aimed at ending the Libyan crisis through an inter- Libyan solution that preserves the unity and sovereignty of Libya, safeguards its security and the security of its neighborhood, and fulfills the aspirations of its people to reach the organization of elections as soon as possible so as to achieve permanent political stability.

The Libyan minister expressed her dissatisfaction with what happened, and said in a press conference, “I have reservations about the position of some countries that were absent from the audience (…) We were surprised that some countries did not cooperate,” without naming any country.

Regarding the absence of the League of Arab States from the meeting, Al-Mangoush said: “We were surprised that the Arab League secretariat devised a condition that does not exist in the Charter and the regulations and is unprecedented.” Alignment,” adding that: “The League has inserted itself into the clear bias of one of the countries (it did not name it), which we wished to avoid out of concern for the unity of the Arab ranks.”